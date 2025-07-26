Queens University Promotes Sierra Vanzant-Cheek To Associate Head Coach

Queens University of Charlotte softball has announced the promotion of Sierra Vanzant-Cheek to associate head coach ahead of the upcoming season. Vanzant-Cheek joined the Royals as an assistant coach in 2023, the program’s first season competing at the NCAA Division I level, and has served as the team’s primary pitching coach since her arrival.

“First of all, I’m humbled and appreciative to Kella [Armstrong] and our administration at Queens for this new role and continue to be excited about the growth of this program,” said Vanzant-Cheek. “Kella and I have been together since the start of my journey at Queens, and I couldn’t be more appreciative of the relationship we share on and off the field. We’re extremely passionate about the development of our players and are eager to work to lead our team to a championship.”

In her first season, Vanzant-Cheek laid the foundation for Queens’ pitching staff at the Division I level, and notably in her second season, she guided standout pitcher Autumn Courtney to a historic 2024 campaign. Under Vanzant-Cheek’s mentorship, Courtney made 38 appearances with 29 starts, posting a 2.98 ERA and a 15-10 record while striking out 191 batters. She earned ASUN All-Second Team and All-Freshman First Team honors, further establishing the Royals’ presence in the league. The Royals earned their first-ever bid to the ASUN Championship that same year, and followed with another appearance in 2025.

Prior to Queens, Vanzant-Cheek served as pitching, catching, and infield coach at Belmont Abbey College from 2018-2023, where her staff decreased walks by 50-percent, lowered opponent on-base percentages, and increased strikeouts per season. Her bullpen achievements included multiple all-tournament pitchers and program records in team ERA and shutouts. She also played a significant role in facility enhancements and program development.

She brings additional experience as a private pitching, catching, and hitting instructor, along with a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science, Health and Wellness, and Athletic Coaching from High Point University.

“From the second I stepped on campus I’ve been excited to play a role in building this program as it transitioned into its Division I era,” Vanzant-Cheek added. “I chose to be a part of Queens because it’s rare to get the opportunity to be a part of a timeline of ‘firsts’ within a program. While we’ve already started checking off quite a bit of ‘firsts’ on that list, I think at this point, we are exactly where we need to be to start thriving not only as a team on the field but within the culture of our program.”

When asked what she is most excited about in this new role, Vanzant-Cheek added, “I think the team is what I’m most excited about. We are at a point where we have such a talented group of newcomers joining a determined and energetic group of returners. It’s an exciting time, I’m excited to see them walking around campus, I’m excited to show up to practice every day, and I’m excited to see what we can accomplish.”

