Queens University Recognizes The Legacy Of Tanya Stewart Blackmon

In celebration of Black History Month, we recognize Tanya Stewart Blackmon ‘00, a trailblazing healthcare executive and entrepreneur who has built a lasting legacy within the Charlotte community and beyond. A distinguished alumna of Queens University of Charlotte, her story is a powerful testament to resilience and leadership.

Originally from Louisiana, Blackmon was raised in a military family and lived on several bases throughout her childhood. However, it was her time at the Parris Island Marine Corps Base in Beaufort, South Carolina, which served as a pivotal period in her life. There, she gained the invaluable life lessons that have become the cornerstone of her commitment to leadership, community building and belonging.

“Growing up on military bases was a wonderful experience, a true blessing in my life,” she said. “We were all in it together, and friendships naturally formed across different backgrounds, races, and religions.” This, along with her mother’s emphasis on the importance of building meaningful relationships, shaped her future.

Blackmon’s professional career began in healthcare, where she served for more than 30 years in various roles, including serving as the president of hospitals and as a C-suite executive leader focused on transforming organizational culture. Driven by a desire to understand the business side of healthcare, she pursued a Master of Business Administration at Queens University. Her healthcare career culminated in executive leadership roles at Novant Health, an award-winning integrated healthcare system throughout North Carolina. After three decades, Blackmon transitioned to entrepreneurship, founding Auspen Consulting.

“I was determined to translate my experience in leadership, culture change, and strategy execution into tangible business results,” she stated. This pursuit allowed her to extend her reach beyond healthcare, providing strategic counsel and executive coaching across various sectors. “My goal is to add value to the lives of the people I touch and serve so they can be their best selves.”

Blackmon’s leadership philosophy revolves around empowering individuals and fostering a strong sense of belonging. “Leaders must create environments where everyone feels valued and part of a greater whole,” she emphasized. “Recognizing the inherent strengths in each person and enabling them to contribute is essential.”

Throughout her distinguished career, Blackmon has garnered widespread recognition for her exceptional leadership and impactful contributions. Notably, she was honored as the 2021 Queens University Charlotte BusinessWoman of the Year. Her accolades also include being named the Charlotte Woman of the Year in 2021, one of the 50 Most Influential Women in Charlotte by The Charlotte Post and a Top 25 Business Woman in Charlotte by the Charlotte Business Journal. Further demonstrating her dedication to service, she actively participates on numerous boards.

Beyond her professional achievements, Blackmon remains deeply committed to Queens University, serving on its Board of Trustees. “My experience at Queens was truly exceptional, and I felt it was important to stay connected after graduation,” she explained, emphasizing the professors’ expertise and dedication to student development. “Because of that, I wanted to give back and continue to make sure that Queens remained the stellar university it is.”

Her sources of strength include her faith, family, and friends. She cited her late parents; her father, a Marine Corps drill instructor, and her mother, a schoolteacher, as her greatest role models, instilling in her self-confidence, a strong work ethic, and deep family values. She also named her dear friend and mentor the late Dr. Ophelia Garmon-Brown, a respected physician in the community, who passed away from cancer.

Of all her accomplishments, Blackmon considers her children her greatest source of pride. “I am amazed by their caring and compassionate nature,” she shared. “Balancing my career and motherhood was a constant challenge, and I am incredibly proud of the people they have become.”

When asked what she would tell her younger self, Blackmon draws upon her mother’s guiding principle: “Even when things get rough, you must keep believing in yourself because if you don’t, nobody else will.”

This philosophy has shaped a life of perseverance, compassion, and exceptional executive leadership, all rooted in a dedication to service. Her commitment to excellence, building meaningful relationships and cultivating belonging serves as a profound inspiration to the Queens community.

MORE >>>