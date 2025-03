Classic Masterpieces II

Parr Center, Theater

 From 3 Mar 2025

 7:00 pm

Join the up-and-coming young musicians of the Youth Orchestras of Charlotte Preparatory and Sinfonia Strings for a delightful evening of masterpieces, from the grace of a Corelli Gavotte, through the perfection of Mozart, and right up to the searing drama of Berlioz’s March to the Scaffold!

MORE >>>