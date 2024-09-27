Queens University Students Report Back From Paris Olympics 2024

This summer, a group of Queens University students embarked on a unique learning opportunity through the John Belk International Program (JBIP), attending the 2024 Paris Olympics. Their assignment? To investigate and report on the event’s economic and cultural impact on the City of Love. The students collaborated with peers from ESSCA University in France on nine research projects, exploring topics from social media to the Olympics’ environmental footprint.

Sarah Brown ’25, a sport management major, described the experience as a dream come true. “The Olympics ignited my passion for sports and global events,” she said. “This opportunity not only provided a front-row seat to world-class competition but also invaluable insights into the intricate organization of the world’s premier sporting events.”

The study abroad students weren’t the only ones representing Queens. This year, three talented alumni competed in swimming and the triathlon, in both the Olympics and Paralympics. Current Royal Matej Dusa also swam for Slovakia.

Brown found watching her teammate compete “truly inspiring.” “The electrifying atmosphere and the moment of pure joy reinforced the belief that hard work and dedication can lead to extraordinary achievements,” she said.

Beyond the games, students explored Paris’ iconic landmarks, immersing themselves in its rich history and culture. Beth Zuech Schneider, associate professor of strategy, emphasized the value of international experiences. “International experiences equip students with a global mindset, fostering empathy, and cultivating a deep understanding of diverse cultures,” said Schneider. “By encountering different perspectives and navigating unfamiliar scenarios, students develop the skills necessary to thrive in today’s interconnected world, both personally and professionally.”

Joseph Cornelius, assistant professor of film production, added that such experiences make students more marketable. “Having the opportunity to say you covered the Paris Olympics and had your work featured on global outlets is impressive,” he stated. “That’s what makes the Queens JBIP experience stand apart from the rest – we’re not just going to look at paintings or eat croissants, we are getting to know the locals and gaining a deeper insight into how these events affect local communities.”

This was the third time Queens community members were invited to participate in an Olympic travel abroad experience. Previous trips included Rio in 2016 and a planned trip to Japan that was canceled due to COVID-19.

“Experiences like this are invaluable for college students,” said Cornelius. “It allows them to apply their academic knowledge to real-world issues and develop critical thinking skills. Plus, it’s a fantastic opportunity to immerse themselves in a different culture and gain a global perspective.”

Brown encouraged other students to consider studying abroad. “This experience has broadened my global horizons and deepened my appreciation for diverse cultures,” she said. “It’s an investment in yourself that yields unexpected rewards.”

Cornelius echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that these experiences can last a lifetime. “Sometimes when we return from trips students say, ‘This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience,’” said Cornelius. “But I stop them and say, ‘It doesn’t have to be.’”

Looking ahead, Cornelius expressed hope for a future trip to the 2032 Brisbane Olympics. As the students return to Queens from their Paris adventure, they carry with them not only memories but also valuable skills and a global perspective that will undoubtedly shape their futures.

