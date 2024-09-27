Free Sweet Treats At Central Piedmont Levine Campus Oct 1

Location: Levine Campus, Levine 3 Lobby

Date: Tues., Oct. 1

Time: 10–11:30 a.m.

Start your day with a sweet treat and a caffeine boost! Join in at Levine Campus for some free coffee and doughnuts – the perfect morning pick-me-up.

What’s on the Menu:

Freshly brewed coffee

A variety of delicious doughnuts

Don’t miss out on this tasty and social start to your morning! Drop by anytime during the event and treat yourself. We can’t wait to see you there!

