Queens University Women’s Basketball Adds Up-Tempo Star To Team

While the academic year has finally come to an end, Queens women’s basketball continues to be hard at work in building its roster for the upcoming 2023-24 season. The Royals will welcome in the newest addition to the team, as head coach Jen Brown announces the signing of junior transfer Kayra Freeman.

“Kayra’s drive to be the very best on and off the court is a welcomed addition to our women’s basketball family”, said head coach Jen Brown . “She possesses all the attributes we look for in our student-athletes. Her athleticism and ability to create in an uptempo system will be a huge asset to our program. I couldn’t be more thrilled to coach and mentor her.”

