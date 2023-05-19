Pfeiffer University Professor Draws Attention To The Necessity Of Native Plants In Landscaping

Dr. Carrie DeJaco, an Associate Professor of Biology and Environmental Science at Pfeiffer University, believes that her students can do their part to benefit the ecosystem. So this semester, she’s been teaching them how to do just that via their creation of a native pollinator garden between the annex of the Harris Science Building and the Stokes Student Center.

The project, part of a course called Reconciliation Ecology, is one of the latest efforts by DeJaco and her students to draw attention to the necessity of incorporating native plants into the landscaping by doing so on Pfeiffer’s Misenheimer campus. It’s also complementing efforts by Pfeiffer students and others to remove invasive plants and replace them with native ones.

