Charlotte Students Pitch Sports Analytics To Euro Soccer Teams

UNC Charlotte students are using sports analytics to change how soccer players and coaches view the game. Recently, a group of students from the sports analytics program entered research projects into a global competition hosted by renowned sports data and analytics company Stats Perform.

UNC Charlotte’s delegation, the only group from the United States selected for the Stats Perform Opta Forum Conference in London, presented their findings to industry leaders from legendary soccer teams like Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

