Thursday, July 31, 2025
Queens University Women’s Lacrosse Honored With Prestigious IWLCA Recognition

CStandard

The Queens University of Charlotte women’s lacrosse team has received Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) Academic Honor Squad recognition, the IWLCA announced today. Queens is one of 383 schools across Division I, II, III, and NAIA to earn the honor for the 2024-2025 academic year.

To qualify for this prestigious honor, the women’s lacrosse team must have posted a 3.2 or higher team GPA for the academic year. The Royals posted a 3.67 GPA.

Additionally, the IWLCA honored 1,163 student-athletes on the 2024-25 IWLCA Division I Academic Honor Roll. To be eligible for this honor, student-athletes must be a junior, senior, or graduate student and have earned a cumulative academic GPA of 3.50 or greater. Eleven Royals earned the honor this season. They are listed below.

Erin BockJRNursing
Gianna CoburnJRPsychology/Exercise Science
Kayleen FavreauJRPsychology
Alexi FloresSRNursing
Breelyn GeistSRCommunications
Elise GrissettJRExercise Science
Avery McMullinSRSports Management/Exercise Science
Karsyn SadlerSRCommunications/Journalism
Madison SchiffbauerJRCommunications
Melaina SpringerJRBiology/Biomedical Ethics
Isabella SwansonJRGraphic Design/Marketing

For more information, visit www.iwlca.org

