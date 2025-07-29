Tuesday, July 29, 2025
Queens University Women’s Rugby Recognized By The National Intercollegiate Rugby Association

The National Intercollegiate Rugby Association (NIRA) announced its 2024-25 All-Academic Team and 16 members of the Queens University of Charlotte women’s rugby team were recognized.

To be recognized, student-athletes must be at least a sophomore in terms of academic standing and maintain a at least a 3.5 cumulative GPA.

Below is a list of the Queens honorees.

JacquelineAmayaSeniorSport & Exercise Science
AbbyBeaverJuniorGraphic Design
CeciliaCalhounSeniorDouble: International studies and Spanish
BridgetCassellJuniorNursing
TylerDickensJuniorBusiness
MargaretDineenSeniorDouble: Professional writing & rhetoric / Spanish
MikaelaHallSeniorStudio Art
MckennaHillSeniorBiology
CandelaMangiardi-QuerolJuniorExercise and Sports Science
BrennaMilliganSeniorEducation
LeaPreussSeniorConservation Biology
TatianaPriceSeniorHealth Science
SalomeSchmittJuniorNursing
JayStoneSeniorSociology
MargaretSweeneyJuniorCommunications
MaryTschannenSeniorPsychology

