Queens University Women’s Rugby Recognized By The National Intercollegiate Rugby Association

The National Intercollegiate Rugby Association (NIRA) announced its 2024-25 All-Academic Team and 16 members of the Queens University of Charlotte women’s rugby team were recognized.



To be recognized, student-athletes must be at least a sophomore in terms of academic standing and maintain a at least a 3.5 cumulative GPA.



Jacqueline Amaya Senior Sport & Exercise Science Abby Beaver Junior Graphic Design Cecilia Calhoun Senior Double: International studies and Spanish Bridget Cassell Junior Nursing Tyler Dickens Junior Business Margaret Dineen Senior Double: Professional writing & rhetoric / Spanish Mikaela Hall Senior Studio Art Mckenna Hill Senior Biology Candela Mangiardi-Querol Junior Exercise and Sports Science Brenna Milligan Senior Education Lea Preuss Senior Conservation Biology Tatiana Price Senior Health Science Salome Schmitt Junior Nursing Jay Stone Senior Sociology Margaret Sweeney Junior Communications Mary Tschannen Senior Psychology

