Queens University Women’s Rugby Recognized By The National Intercollegiate Rugby Association
The National Intercollegiate Rugby Association (NIRA) announced its 2024-25 All-Academic Team and 16 members of the Queens University of Charlotte women’s rugby team were recognized.
To be recognized, student-athletes must be at least a sophomore in terms of academic standing and maintain a at least a 3.5 cumulative GPA.
Below is a list of the Queens honorees.
|Jacqueline
|Amaya
|Senior
|Sport & Exercise Science
|Abby
|Beaver
|Junior
|Graphic Design
|Cecilia
|Calhoun
|Senior
|Double: International studies and Spanish
|Bridget
|Cassell
|Junior
|Nursing
|Tyler
|Dickens
|Junior
|Business
|Margaret
|Dineen
|Senior
|Double: Professional writing & rhetoric / Spanish
|Mikaela
|Hall
|Senior
|Studio Art
|Mckenna
|Hill
|Senior
|Biology
|Candela
|Mangiardi-Querol
|Junior
|Exercise and Sports Science
|Brenna
|Milligan
|Senior
|Education
|Lea
|Preuss
|Senior
|Conservation Biology
|Tatiana
|Price
|Senior
|Health Science
|Salome
|Schmitt
|Junior
|Nursing
|Jay
|Stone
|Senior
|Sociology
|Margaret
|Sweeney
|Junior
|Communications
|Mary
|Tschannen
|Senior
|Psychology
SOCIAL MEDIA
Be sure to follow the Royals women’s rugby team on Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest news surrounding the team. Fans are also encouraged to follow Queens Athletics to stay updated on all the Royals sports teams in action by searching @QueensAthletics on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.