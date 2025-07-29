Central Piedmont’s Summer Bridge Program Helps Students Build Confidence
What’s happening: Central Piedmont wrapped up another amazing Summer Bridge Program — a dynamic experience filled with growth, learning, and real connections.
Why it matters: Summer Bridge helps new students build confidence, make friends, and get a jumpstart on college life before the fall semester begins.
Highlights:
Students took part in team-building exercises designed to boost collaboration, communication, and trust
Participants supported one another while building essential teamwork and leadership skills
Photos captured moments of energy, laughter, and determination!
Shoutout to:
All the incredible staff and departments who brought this program to life — your work makes a difference.
Stay tuned for details on how to get involved in next year’s program.