Central Piedmont’s Summer Bridge Program Helps Students Build Confidence

What’s happening: Central Piedmont wrapped up another amazing Summer Bridge Program — a dynamic experience filled with growth, learning, and real connections.

Why it matters: Summer Bridge helps new students build confidence, make friends, and get a jumpstart on college life before the fall semester begins.

Highlights:

Students took part in team-building exercises designed to boost collaboration, communication, and trust

Participants supported one another while building essential teamwork and leadership skills

Photos captured moments of energy, laughter, and determination!

Shoutout to:

All the incredible staff and departments who brought this program to life — your work makes a difference.

Stay tuned for details on how to get involved in next year’s program.

