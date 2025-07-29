2025-26 Charlotte Women’s Basketball Team Embodies Coach Tomekia Reed

The American Conference has announced the women’s basketball schedule pairings for the upcoming 2025-26 season. Dates will be announced later as the season approaches.

Charlotte is set to enter their third season as an American school and second season under head coach Tomekia Reed . The Niners will play 18 conference games, split evenly between home and away. Each American team will play six of their 12 conference opponents twice and the other six once.

In-state rival East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Memphis, Rice, Temple, and UAB are the six schools that Charlotte will face twice in 2025-26. North Texas, Tulsa, and Wichita State will only come to Halton Arena this season while Charlotte will travel to South Florida, Tulane, and UTSA for the lone matchup.

UTSA won the regular season title in 2024-25 by finishing the conference slate with a 17-1 record before falling to Rice in the conference tournament. South Florida won their second American championship by defeating Rice 69-62 in the title game. They are the second school to win multiple American championships next to UCONN who won seven times before departing for the Big East.

Charlotte defeated Florida Atlantic three times last season, including the first round of the American Conference tournament followed by upsetting fifth seeded Tulsa in the second round. The Niners picked up a win on the road at Memphis which was followed by a home victory against Wichita State. Coach Reed is excited to build off the late momentum of last season with a talented incoming class of players.

“We have recruited a new roster of players fueled by talent with the next level of intelligence,” said Reed. “This new team embodies who I am as a head coach. They have my passion, toughness, resilience, energy, heart and talent. This team understands the mission. All of them have had great success at their previous schools and are ready to compete at Charlotte. This roster collectively is bringing in scorers, rebounders, and efficient shooting on three-pointers. We have tripled these numbers in one year. I’m excited to see it all come together.”

CHARLOTTE’S 2025-26 AMERICAN OPPONENTS

HOME & AWAY

East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Memphis, Temple, Rice, UAB

HOME ONLY

North Texas, Tulsa, Wichita State

AWAY ONLY

South Florida, Tulane, UTSA