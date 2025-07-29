Charlotte’s Keven Ramirez Guevara Accepts Band Director Position In N.C.

Keven Ramirez Guevara, BM in Instrumental and General Music Education (K-12), was offered and accepted the Band Director position at Lee County High School in Sanford, NC.

“In my new position, my responsibilities are overseeing and directing all band/music programs offered at Lee County High School while working alongside all three middle schools in the county. I will be rebuilding a competitive and exciting, well-rounded band program from concert bands to the marching arts for the Community of Sanford and Lee County,” he shares.

Keven says he is most excited about giving back to this home band program. “Being an alum from the high school and being part of the band and other music program, I want to help excel the programs to the best potential they can be with fresh ideas while maintaining important traditions that has been built for decades,” he shares.

“My experience at Charlotte will be unforgettable as I was given so many opportunities and took advantage of them to be prepared and grow as an educator and as an individual,” he continues. “Whether it be being president of Phi Mu Alpha, ensemble manager for the Wind Ensemble and Symphonic Band, or Drum Major of the Pride of Niner Nation Marching Band, all these experiences helped me become a more organized, responsible, and plan-of-action type of person – all while having fun! Of course, all my coursework has also prepared me with all the information needed to be a successful music educator even during my student teaching semester at Myers Park High School teaching all band classes and AP Music Theory. “

