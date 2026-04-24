Queens University’s Friends of the Library Celebrates Its 55th Anniversary With Author Virginia Evans

The Friends of the Library (FOL), an organization dedicated to fostering a love of literature and supporting the university’s Everett Library, is celebrating its 55th anniversary this year. The milestone comes at a time of explosive growth for the group, capped off by a sold-out Spring Books and Coffee event featuring New York Times bestselling author Virginia Evans on April 17.

Founded in 1971, the Friends of the Library has spent five and a half decades connecting the Charlotte community with world-class authors and literary programming. While the organization has deep roots in the university’s alumni base, Queens FOL Liaison Cindy Nicholson notes that the demographic is shifting.

“The membership has really grown in the past few years,” says Nicholson. “We’re seeing more community members and local book clubs joining. We have strong momentum right now; we’re at about 300 members and climbing.”

The buzz surrounding the Friends of the Library reached a fever pitch with the visit of Virginia Evans, author of the hit novel “The Correspondent.” The novel has been on the New York Times Best Sellers list for more than 20 weeks, making its debut at No. 1 on February 1.

Evans’ visit was coordinated by Phyllis Mahoney, FOL author search chair, who received the recommendation from Sally Brewster at Park Road Books last August. “When I asked Sally if she had any recommendations, she handed me Virginia Evans’ book and said, ‘you’ve got to read this!’”

A resident of Winston-Salem, Evans shared how she values the connections made at events like Spring Books and Coffee at Everett Library. “I’m incredibly passionate about supporting the whole library ecosystem—whether it’s at a university like Queens or within our county systems,” she said. “It’s so sweet to see everyone come out. I’m honored that people want to spend their time hearing my story, and I’m so grateful for the chance to connect with my readers in person.”

Bridging the Gap: From Campus to Community

Beyond high-profile author visits, the FOL is increasingly integrating with Queens’ academic life. This past fall, the group collaborated with Sarah Creech, associate professor of creative writing, for a book study on “Culpability” by Bruce Holsinger, focusing on the timely topic of AI.

“It was a home run,” says Nicholson. “Seeing the students so prepared and the author relating to them in the library—that’s what it’s all about.”

As the end of the 2025-26 academic year approaches, the FOL is preparing for its “Final Chapter” event on May 11 featuring novelist Nicola Harrison, followed by the launch of their annual membership campaign on July 1.

Although the Friends of the Library has evolved through the years, its mission remains the same: proving that even in an age of technology, the power of a good book is undiminished.

Want to be a Friend of the Library?

For more information on how to join or to view the upcoming schedule, visit the Queens FOL website.

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