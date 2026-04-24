Duke Energy Donates Free Apparel To Central Piedmont’s Professional Clothing Closet

Duke Energy recently donated professional attire to Central Piedmont’s Professional Clothing Closet, strengthening a partnership that helps students prepare for academic, professional and workforce opportunities.

Why it matters

The Professional Clothing Closet provides free professional clothing to Central Piedmont students, removing a financial barrier many face when preparing for:

Interviews, internships and classroom presentations

Career-connected and professional development events

Since opening in 2021, the closet has continued to see growing demand. Over the past year, nearly 350 students registered to shop, with many more visiting on a drop-in basis.

What they’re saying

For Early Childhood Education student Lohana Fuenmayor, who graduates in May, the resource has made a lasting impact.

“The clothing closet has been a very enriching experience for me during my time at Central Piedmont,” she said. Now working as a preschool operations manager, she shared that the clothing helped her feel more confident and prepared for professional and academic settings.

Lohana added that Duke Energy’s involvement carries special meaning.

“It shows that the broader community is invested in student success and willing to contribute in meaningful ways,” she said.

Student Na Nian shared a similar perspective, noting the confidence the closet provides.

“It helps students feel more confident when they go to interviews or professional events,” Na said. “Not every student can afford to buy formal clothes, so this program gives everyone a fair chance.”

She also emphasized the personal impact of the donation, saying Duke Energy’s support makes her feel connected to and supported by the community.

The bottom line

Through partnerships like Duke Energy’s, Central Piedmont’s Professional Clothing Closet continues to expand access to opportunity, confidence and career readiness for students across the college.

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