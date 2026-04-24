Charlotte Coach C.C. McMahan Says “There Is Nobody Like” Pinky Chaisilprungruang After She Dominated In Her Championship Win

Pinky Chaisilprungruang continued her dominant performance in the final round of the American Conference Championship on her way to the individual championship, winning by nine strokes at the Southern Hills Plantation Club in Brooksville, Florida.

As a team, Charlotte Women’s Golf‘s valiant comeback fell just short (870, +6) to the Tulsa Golden Hurricane by four strokes (866, +2) after entering the final round trailing by 15 strokes. The Niners were the only team in the field on Wednesday (Apr. 22) to shoot under par (287).

After shooting a 71 (-1) in round one, Pinky Chaisilprungruang turned in back-to-back rounds of 67 (-5) for the final two days to cruise to her sixth individual title of her career and fourth of the season. Ending the season as the 50th ranked individual in the Scoreboard national rankings, and as the American Conference Individual Champion, NCAA Regionals (May 11-13) await Chaisilprungruang with the selections being announced a week from today on April 29th.

“There is nobody like Pinky,” said C.C. McMahan . “The influence she has wherever she goes is special. She has matured a great deal on and off the course and makes every decision with great confidence. She is not afraid of the moment and comes through in clutch situations. Her smile is contagious and has a positive influence on all of us.”

COACH’S CORNER

“It was fun watching our team fight today,” said Head Coach C.C. McMahan. “We knew it was going to be a tall order to keep up with Tulsa, but we continued to battle. Our performance on Monday ultimately proved costly to our chances but to see the team reset and play great in the final two rounds was great. They played for each other and the program. I can’t help but be proud of their efforts.”

“ Jette Schulze has changed this program over the course of her career,” added McMahan. “The difference she has made is hard to describe. Seeing her develop over the years has been special. It is a shame her final season was shortened due to injury but she continued to rehab and battle through the injury to put herself in a position to return. She exemplifies what it means to be a Charlotte 49er.”

TOURNAMENT INFORMATION

Dates: Monday, Apr.20 – Wednesday, Apr. 22, 2026

Course: Southern Hills Plantation Club – Brooksville, Florida

Scoring: clt49e.rs/American2026

Par/Yardage: 72 / 6,289 yards

TOP FIVE TEAMS

1st – Tulsa (866, +2)

2nd – Charlotte (870, +6)

3rd – UTSA (881, +17)

t-4th – Florida Atlantic (892, +29)

t-4th – East Carolina (892, +29)

CHARLOTTE SCORECARD

1st – Pinky Chaisilprungruang (205, -11)

t-18th – Ting Uang (223, +7)

t-18th – Emma Heyman (223, +7)

t-24th – Jette Schulze (224, +8)

t-41st – Wawa Booncharn (230, +14)

TOP FIVE PLAYERS

1st – Pinky Chaisilprungruang (205, -11)

2nd – Samantha Olson, Tulsa (214, -2)

3rd – Romaine Masserey, Tulsa (215, -1)

4th – Cherry Marley, South Florida (216, E)

t-5th – Maddie Rathjen, Florida Atlantic (219, +3)

t-5th – Victoria Schuldt, UTSA (219, +3)

SEASON RECAP

Charlotte ends the season with an 88-60-1 record highlighted by two wins during the regular season at the Golfweek Fall Challenge and the Mimosa Hills Intercollegiate and five total top three finishes. The Niners set a new program record for a single round with a team score of 273 at the Golfweek Fall Challenge. Charlotte has now finished as the runner-up at back-to-back American Conference Championships.

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