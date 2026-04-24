Bloom Alert! Smellvis, The Corpse Flower, Has Entered The Building At Charlotte’s Botanical Gardens
As of Thursday, April 23, Smellvis, the newest titan arum in the UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens to enter a bloom cycle, has crossed the five foot mark and is 61″ tall. The growth is slowing down to about an inch a day and some of the classic red color is developing on the spathe, indicating the bloom is getting closer to opening.
Commonly called a corpse flower, Smellvis will emit an odor often compared to decaying flesh, a natural strategy to attract pollinators. Once open, the bloom typically lasts only 12 to 24 hours.
Experience the Smellvis bloom
- Watch the live bloom stream and learn more about Smellvis.
- Sign up for bloom alerts to be notified the moment Smellvis opens.
- Visit the McMillan Greenhouse in person, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at 9026 Craver Rd., Charlotte, NC.
- Support the Botanical Gardens and help us continue caring for extraordinary plants like Smellvis.