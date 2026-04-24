Charlotte Levine Scholar Annabelle Hill’s Academic Excellence Gets Her A Fulbright Grant

Annabelle Hill has been awarded a Fulbright U.S. Student Program grant for the 2026-27 academic year. Hill will serve as a Fulbright English Teaching Assistant in Malta, representing UNC Charlotte and the United States through teaching, cultural exchange and community engagement.



Hill, a senior Levine Scholar and member of the Honors College, from Chattanooga, Tennessee, is triple majoring in political science, French and international studies. Her academic interests focus on international policy and humanitarian service, with particular attention to migration and global displacement.



As a Fulbright ETA, Hill will work alongside local educators to support English language instruction while promoting mutual understanding among cultures. In addition to classroom teaching, she will engage with the local community and serve as a cultural ambassador, advancing the Fulbright Program’s mission of international collaboration and exchange. Hill will also engage in individual research and volunteer with migrants.



“Annabelle’s achievement reflects her academic excellence, leadership and commitment to global learning,” said Joël Gallegos, associate provost for global affairs. “Her selection as a Fulbright recipient highlights the strength of UNC Charlotte students and the University’s dedication to preparing globally engaged graduates.”



At UNC Charlotte, Fulbright applicants are supported through Charlotte Global, which provides advising, workshops and campus wide programming to promote international exchange opportunities. Brad Sekulich, education abroad director, serves as the University’s Fulbright Program adviser and works closely with students and alumni throughout the application process.



Earlier this month, UNC Charlotte successfully completed Fulbright Week, a series of events designed to raise awareness of Fulbright opportunities, connect prospective applicants with Fulbright alumni and highlight the impact of global engagement across campus.



“Fulbright Week and Annabelle’s achievement together reflect UNC Charlotte’s strong commitment to global learning and international scholarship,” said Gallegos. “We are proud to support students who aspire to engage meaningfully with the world and represent the University through prestigious programs like Fulbright.”



Each year, nearly 2,000 Fulbright U.S. Student awards are granted to recent graduates, graduate students and early career professionals to pursue graduate study, conduct research or teach English abroad. Fulbright U.S. Students join a distinguished network of scholars and professionals advancing research, education and cross cultural understanding worldwide.



The Fulbright U.S. Student Program complements the Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program, which supports faculty, researchers, administrators and professionals teaching or conducting research abroad through partnerships with host institutions around the world.



Established in 1946, the Fulbright Program is the U.S. government’s flagship international educational exchange program. In 2026, the program celebrates its 80th anniversary, coinciding with America’s 250th anniversary, marking eight decades of advancing global peace, innovation and academic excellence. Fulbright alumni include heads of state, Nobel laureates, Pulitzer Prize winners, MacArthur Fellows and leaders across every sector.



The Fulbright Program operates in more than 160 countries and territories and is funded by the U.S. Department of State with support from participating governments, host institutions, corporations and foundations. In the United States, the Institute of International Education administers the Fulbright U.S. Student and U.S. Scholar Programs on behalf of the Department of State.



The competition for 2027-28 Fulbright U.S. Student Awards opened on March 31. Students and alumni interested in applying are encouraged to contact UNC Charlotte’s Fulbright Program adviser to learn more about eligibility and application support. For additional information about the Fulbright Program, visit fulbrightprogram.org.