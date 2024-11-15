Queens University’s Isaiah Bennett Gains The Perfect Opportunity In The Sports Industry

By QUEENS UNIVERSITY COMMUNICATIONS

Isaiah Bennett ’24 stepped onto the Queens University of Charlotte campus as a transfer student from a larger public university. Although unsure of what to expect, he immediately felt that Queens was the right place for him, providing an environment that offered a more personalized and collaborative learning experience.

Bennett, a skilled student-athlete, joined as a pitcher for the Royals’ baseball team. Balancing academics with athletic training taught him invaluable time management and organizational skills. The competitive environment fostered a strong work ethic, resilience, and a drive for excellence.

In his classes, Bennett felt more engaged, asking questions and participating in discussions that helped him establish lasting relationships with his professors. “I used to attend lectures in spaces that held over 200 students, and I never felt like I had that one-on-one interaction with my professors,” said Bennett. “Coming to Queens was like a breath of fresh air. I was confident that this was the right place, equipping me with the knowledge and experience I needed to succeed.”

Growing up in Fayetteville, North Carolina, Bennett cherished day trips to Charlotte. “I remember heading to the stadium with my family to watch the Panthers play,” he said. “Driving on the highway with the skyline beside me, I experienced this feeling of wanting to be involved in it all, to be a part of something larger.”

At Queens, Bennett’s educational experience was transformative, opening doors to invaluable networking opportunities. Through these connections, he discovered that Charlotte wasn’t merely a dream; it was a city where he could actively shape and contribute to its vibrant community.

After graduation, Bennett applied for the Minority in Sports Fellowship through Tepper Sports and Entertainment. He felt it was the perfect opportunity to blend his passion for the game while learning more about the business side of sport management. The year-long fellowship offers the chance to work with the Charlotte FC soccer team and the Carolina Panthers in various roles, including sales, marketing, operations, and community engagement. From a pool of over 400 applicants, only two candidates were chosen, and Bennett was one of them.

This experience has provided an opportunity for Bennett to gain valuable insights into the sports industry and develop a well-rounded experience to prepare him for future career paths. “As a child, I attended Bank of America Stadium to watch Cam Newton play, and I never imagined I’d have the chance to work behind the scenes,” he said. “Game days are the best days. This opportunity is truly incredible, and I’m enjoying every day here!”

“While it was baseball that initially brought him to Queens University, it was the comprehensive programs on campus that truly set him up for success,” said his mother, Rondell. “His dedication on and off the field paid off, leading to an incredible opportunity to work with the Tepper Sports and Entertainment organization. His experience at Queens was instrumental in shaping his future, and we couldn’t be more excited to see where this journey takes him.”

As for the future, Bennett is looking forward to pursuing a career in the sports industry. He’ll also resume working alongside his brother, Grant, at the Two-Six Project, a non-profit they founded in 2020 in their hometown. The organization provides exposure, resources, and opportunities to marginalized youth through intentional programming and scholarship.

Through his work in the Two-Six Project and beyond, Bennett continues to live Queens’ motto, “Not to be served, but to serve.”

“I know that when I walk into a room, I intentionally try to create change,” said Bennett. “Creating impact was something that I was taught by my parents and leaving a lasting impression on someone is important. Being able to use my presence is a blessing and I’ll continue to do that as I move forward in life.”

