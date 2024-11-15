With Over 30,000 Students Enrolled, Central Piedmont Sets New Record

Central Piedmont Community College is thrilled to announce an unprecedented enrollment milestone with over 20,600 degree-seeking students this fall. This surpasses the college’s previous record, underscoring its pivotal role in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg region. The 9% year-over-year increase reflects Central Piedmont’s dedication to providing relevant, accessible education aligned with workforce demands.

Over 30,000 students enrolled across all programs this fall. This achievement highlights the college’s commitment to fostering economic growth and individual success across the community.

Central Piedmont’s Expanding Programs and Partnerships

President Dr. Kandi W. Deitemeyer expressed the significance of this milestone: “This record enrollment demonstrates our community’s trust in Central Piedmont as a pathway to meaningful careers. We are more dedicated than ever to being a transformative force that empowers students to meet our region’s needs.”

Central Piedmont has strategically expanded programs to prepare students for high-demand careers, including nursing, electrical line work, automotive systems, skilled trades, and a new associate degree in Artificial Intelligence. In addition, partnerships with institutions such as UNC Charlotte facilitate guaranteed admissions, offering seamless paths to bachelor’s degrees.

A Culture of Care and Inclusivity

Central Piedmont has enhanced its student services to support this growth, including streamlined enrollment, personalized advising, and dedicated staff and faculty development. These initiatives create a supportive and accessible environment where students can thrive from day one. Focusing on inclusivity and efficient services is essential to Central Piedmont’s sustained enrollment growth over the past seven consecutive semesters.

A Catalyst for Regional Transformation

Serving over 30,000 students this fall, Central Piedmont remains a vital partner in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg community. By providing over 300 degree, diploma, and certification programs alongside robust continuing education, the college is committed to advancing the region’s economic and social well-being. As Central Piedmont grows, its mission remains firmly rooted in empowering students and driving workforce readiness for a dynamic future.

