Queens University’s Lisa Keller Returns To Her Roots

By JESS PERRY

Fifteen years ago, Lisa Keller first stepped onto the campus of Queens University of Charlotte as an ambitious undergraduate student. In 2009, she proudly graduated, leaving with a bachelor’s degree and a deep sense of community. Fast forward to today, Lisa has returned to Queens, this time with a wealth of professional and life experiences — ready to earn her master’s degree in Talent and Organization Development.

When Lisa first enrolled at Queens to pursue her bachelor’s degree, she was looking to balance her professional career with her education. “Queens offered a tailored program specifically crafted to address the demands of a working professional with a family. It was an unforgettable experience for me,” she recalls.

Now, over a decade later, her decision to return to Queens was driven by similar motivations. “I decided it was time to focus on me again. The professors and community at Queens were so welcoming and supportive. As an older student, diving into school again was a little scary, but the folks at Queens made it so exciting. I’ve met the most amazing people who are like-minded and motivated to pursue greatness.”

Currently, the manager of council experience for Girls on the Run International, Lisa’s career reflects her passion and commitment to creating positive change. “The most enjoyable part of working for Girls on the Run is the chance to make a significant difference in the lives of our next generation of leaders,” she shared. “It’s been extremely rewarding to observe the positive change in our communities over the years.”

For Lisa, Queens has been a foundation for both personal and professional growth, providing a nurturing environment where she can thrive. As a student in Queens’ Master of Science in Talent and Organization Development program, Lisa chose to specialize in two areas: Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Management and Learning and Development Management. The MSTOD program equips professionals with the skills to drive organizational change while enhancing their interpersonal, analytical, and decision-making skills.

“Queens has played an instrumental role in my development,” Lisa reflects. “I work full time, but my work life and school life complement each other. Professors just get it. They’re super helpful and always available. The program is flexible and the course options are rich.”

As she looks forward to graduating with a master’s degree in 2025, Lisa continues to be inspired by her journey and the supportive community at Queens. Her story is a testament to the transformative power of education and the lasting impact of the Queens community.

When asked what advice she would give to someone considering pursuing a graduate degree at Queens, Lisa stated, “It’s never too late — you’re investing in your future. Queens is where I’ve found passions, developed abilities, made lasting friendships, and found mentors who motivate and encourage me along my journey. I’m a changed person since starting the MSTOD program.”

MORE >>>