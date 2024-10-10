Quick Counseling To Boost Mental Health At Central Piedmont

Join in at the Central Piedmont Community College Parr Center for on-the-spot mini-counseling sessions designed to boost your mental health awareness and well-being in a welcoming environment.

15-minute mini-counseling sessions available on the spot!

These sessions will focus on immediate concerns and provide information on follow-up services.

Date: Tues., Oct. 15

Time: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Location: Central Campus, Parr Center, 2nd floor

Take a moment for yourself and drop by for a quick chat—no appointment necessary!

MORE >>>