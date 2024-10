Big news from the Queens University of Charlotte campus today! The Carolina Raptor Center released a Great Horned Owl right at Queens. This beautiful bird is soaring free again after 144 days of rehabilitation from a barbed wire injury. They tend to stay close to where they’re released, so keep an eye out for the newest feathered Royal.

Check out the video of him flying into his new home on our Instagram: https://bit.ly/482BAh0

