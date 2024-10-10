Support The Charlotte 49er Rocketry Team

The Charlotte 49er Rocketry Team is looking to return to the NASA Student Launch Competition after a top three finish in three categories last June. The team is seeking crowdfunding to support planning sessions in the lab, building rockets and traveling to test launch sites.

“The 49er Rocketry Team has made my time at UNC Charlotte incredible,” said Gracie Judy. “Not only do I get the chance to apply what I am learning in my classes, I get to collaborate with other engineers. The friendships I have made from being a part of this project over the years have been wonderful.”

Each year, the 49er Rocketry Team participates in the NASA University Student Launch Initiative, which challenges university students from across the nation to design and build a rocket that delivers a payload that accomplishes a designated task. At the end of the year, the team travels to Huntsville, Alabama to launch the rocket in competition against other teams.

In order to keep the success of the 49er Rocketry Team, we need your help! This project requires the creation and development of advanced systems, with specialized materials, that tend to cost a decent amount. Unlike our team, most other collegiate teams are backed by a well-funded aerospace program. The cost of the project, between the research, design, construction, and travel throughout the competition is estimated to be $25,000.

Of the $8,000 fundraising goal, the amount raised will be broken down into the following categories: Payload, Vehicle, Testing, and Travel. An estimated $2,000 will go toward the payload, which includes all of the electronics and mechanisms. $3,000 will go towards the vehicle, which includes the motor, exterior tubing, and interior structural components. For the team to be able to travel to Huntsville, AL for the 4-day competition, an estimated $3,000.

MORE >>>