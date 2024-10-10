Fall 2024 Dance Concert At Charlotte Oct 24

Thu, Oct 24, 2024 | 7:30pm

Robinson Hall, Anne R. Belk Theater

9027 Mary Alexander Road, Charlotte, NC 28223

The UNC Charlotte Department of Dance presents the Fall Dance Concerts, featuring student performers in works by faculty E.E. Balcos, Audrey Baran, and Alyah Baker, and guest choreographer Robert Green.

Performances will take place on Oct 24th, 25th, and 26th at 7:30pm and 27th at 2:00pm

Buy Tickets here. Tickets are $8-$18. (Faculty, staff, and students in the College of Arts + Architecture are eligible for complimentary tickets. Please log into the ticketing system to access those benefits.)

