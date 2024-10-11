Golden Hack: Impact Weekend At Charlotte Oct 18-20

The Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation has announced the dates for Golden Hack: Impact Weekend for October 18-20th. This event gives students across all majors and variety of experiences to move freely through stages of a project and the learning experiences provided. Through participating in the event, all students will gain experience in creative thinking, problem-solving, networking, resilience and teamwork, earning each participant an Entrepreneurial Thinking Microcredential.

“This is an opportunity for students to expand their skill set while challenging themselves in their areas of interest and also networking with campus faculty and industry leaders,” said Laura Smailes, assistant director for the Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation.

“We want to get students thinking about their impact on UNC Charlotte’s campus, the Charlotte community and beyond,” Smailes said. “We are fortunate to have amazing community leaders and UNC Charlotte faculty who will volunteer over the weekend and spend time with the students.”

Owen Mitchell, a Belk College of Business student and one of last year’s winners, shared his experience: “Golden Hack was very transformative. It gave me a good understanding of what it takes to build something from scratch and turn it into a pitchable product. I feel more inspired to pursue my entrepreneurial goals.”

Last year, over 50 students participated and 14 teams submitted final projects. Their submissions can be found https://golden-hack-impact-weekend.devpost.com/project-gallery

This year’s event will kick off on Friday, October 18, in the PORTAL building (Event Page). Students can team up, reserve workspace, and utilize the resources, materials, and mentorship available throughout the weekend. Over $6,000 in cash and prizes will be awarded across various categories.

For students interested in learning more about the event or faculty interested in getting involved, complete the Interest Form.

