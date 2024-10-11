October Is Cybersecurity Awareness Month At Central Piedmont

October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month and this week’s topic is Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Deepfakes.

With advancements in AI technology comes the emergence of deepfakes.

What are deepfakes? Deepfakes are AI-generated images, videos, or audio that convincingly imitate real people, often altering their appearance, speech, or actions. Using machine learning algorithms, deepfakes can superimpose a person’s face onto another body or synthesize their voice to create fake, yet seemingly authentic, content.

Here are some tips to remember while interacting with AI and recognizing deepfakes:

Be skeptical. Deepfake technology can create highly convincing fake videos and audio clips that may appear to come from friends, public figures, or trusted sources.

Understand AI-generated content. Familiarize yourself with the existence of AI tools that can generate text, images, and even videos. Awareness is key to identifying fake content.

Looks for signs of manipulation. Deepfakes often have subtle flaws, such as unnatural facial expressions, strange blinking patterns, or mismatched audio and lip movements.

Be cautious with personal content and enable strong privacy settings. Review and tighten the privacy settings on your social media accounts to limit who can view and use your photos or videos. Be selective about the platforms and apps that have access to your data.

Be careful with AI Chatbots. AI chatbots can be useful but be cautious when sharing personal or sensitive information with them. Malicious actors may use chatbots to phish for data or trick you into revealing sensitive details.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the Service Desk via the client portal.

MORE >>>