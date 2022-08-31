Reginald Dwayne Betts At Queens University Charlotte

Reginald Dwayne Betts transformed himself from a sixteen-year-old kid sentenced to nine years in prison to a critically acclaimed writer and graduate of the Yale Law School. He is the author of three volumes of poetry, including his most recent, Felon, winner of the NAACP Image Award.

Presented by Arts at Queens and Charlotte Center for Literary Arts for the 4X4CLT Poster Release, Betts’ poetry reading is preceded by an artist talk by Barbara Ellis, whose art is featured on the posters.

MORE …