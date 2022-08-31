Queens University CIO Named Finalist In The ORBIE Awards

Kenitra Horsley, chief information officer for Queens University of Charlotte, was named a finalist in the 2022 Carolina CIO of the Year ORBIE® Awards in the Corporate category, presented by CharlotteCIO®. The ORBIE Awards is a national technology executive recognition program that honors chief information officers in multiple categories – based on the size and scope of their organization and responsibilities – who have demonstrated excellence in technology leadership.

“Kenitra is a higher education leader whose impact goes beyond information technology,” said Rich Majerus, vice president for planning and strategy at Queens. “She looks beyond what we know as IT-related functions to help unify our leadership team around the importance of leveraging new opportunities in technology and how they align with the strategic priorities of Queens.”

