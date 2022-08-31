Charlotte Softball Promotes Assistant To Associate Head Coach

Charlotte softball head coach Ashley Chastain has announced the promotion of assistant Taylor Wike to associate head coach. Coach Wike will be entering her fourth season with the Forty-Niners this upcoming season.

“Coach Wike has been a cornerstone in our program since 2019 and has been shoulder to shoulder with me building every channel of our program from our current player development to recruiting top prospects nationally,” said head coach Chastain. “In my opinion, there is no one more deserving of the promotion as Taylor has worked extremely hard to make our program competitive on a national scale and represents our athletic department with integrity and class.”

