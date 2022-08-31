Wednesday, August 31, 2022
Central Piedmont Health Careers Open House September 20

Learn about Central Piedmont’s many healthcare programs at the Health Professions and Human Services open house. September 20, 5-7 p.m. Central Campus, Health Careers Building.

At the open house, attendees will have the opportunity to:

  • find out more about our 21 healthcare programs
  • learn how to apply for a healthcare program and how to boost your application
  • meet faculty and staff from all healthcare programs
  • meet other prospective students who could end up being your classmates

