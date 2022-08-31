Central Piedmont Health Careers Open House September 20
Learn about Central Piedmont’s many healthcare programs at the Health Professions and Human Services open house. September 20, 5-7 p.m. Central Campus, Health Careers Building.
At the open house, attendees will have the opportunity to:
- find out more about our 21 healthcare programs
- learn how to apply for a healthcare program and how to boost your application
- meet faculty and staff from all healthcare programs
- meet other prospective students who could end up being your classmates