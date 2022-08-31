UNC Charlotte Leading In Equity And Engagement

As part of its new strategic plan, UNC Charlotte has established a commitment to leading in equity and engagement. One of the many ways the University is accomplishing this goal for the Charlotte region is through the creation of a new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion certificate offered by the School of Professional Studies.

Using a thought-provoking approach, the DEI certificate will help participants gain insights into their own perceptions and understand their role in helping foster a more diverse, inclusive and equitable culture in their organizations and their communities. The new program provides valuable knowledge, skills and how-to ideas, directly applicable to organizational and community needs.

“UNC Charlotte is excited to help our region’s working professionals build inclusive workplaces to unlock better team collaboration and improved innovation,” said Brandon Wolfe, associate vice chancellor for diversity and inclusion and chief diversity officer. “Businesses need diversity to thrive, and employees want to work for organizations that prioritize it.

MORE …