Award-Winning Songwriter Headlines YeTI Festival At Pfeiffer University

A performance by award-winning songwriter and artist Alexander Pappas will headline the Youth Theological Institute (YeTI) Fall Festival, which will take place Sept. 10 on Pfeiffer’s campus in Misenheimer, N.C.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring YeTI back in such a big way!” said Reverend Maegan Daigle Habich, Pfeiffer University’s Chaplain and Director of Church Relations. “To bring Alexander Pappas to campus after YeTI’s hiatus from in-person programming truly kicks off the year with a big bang, as we work to revitalize the program.”

