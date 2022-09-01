UNC Charlotte Gallery Presents Intentional Conditions September 8

The Projective Eye Gallery presents an opening reception for Intentional Conditions, with a panel discussion led by art alum Jamila Brown. This group exhibition explores and celebrates recent works by seven contemporary BIPOC ceramic artists: Carolina Alamill (Pittsburgh, PA); Chotsani Elaine Dean (Minneapolis, MN); Donté Hayes (Cliffwood, NJ); Stephen Hayes (Durham, NC); Jeanine Hill (Elon, NC); Lydia Thompson (Charlotte); and ChengOu Yu (Charlotte).

September 8, 2022 – 6:00 PM to 8:30 PM at the Dubois Center at UNC Charlotte Center City.

