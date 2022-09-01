UNC Charlotte Researchers Find Employee Ownership Closes Racial Wealth Gap

With a “silver tsunami” of business owner retirements looming and major generational transfers of wealth on the horizon, employee ownership of small businesses could be an attractive strategy for many firms — as well as beneficial for society.

That’s what a group of researchers from UNC Charlotte and the North Carolina Employee Ownership Center found in a new study of employee ownership in Mecklenburg County. But the study, conducted with the support of the Gambrell Faculty Fellows program, also found that many business owners and employees aren’t aware of the possibility or think it would be too onerous to implement.

