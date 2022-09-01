Conference USA Champions Promote Two Associate Coaches

UNC Charlotte women’s basketball Head Coach Cara Consuegra has announced the promotion of Cait Wetmore-Banx to Associate Head Coach and Nicole Woods to Associate Coach.

Wetmore-Banx enters her third season with the 49ers in 2022-23 after helping guide the Niners to both the C-USA regular season and tournament titles along with a berth back into the NCAA Tournament.

Starting her tenth season with the Niners, Woods has been the recruiting coordinator helping construct the program’s high-octane offense along with the stingy defense.

MORE …