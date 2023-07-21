Research From Charlotte Virologist Holds The Key To Mitigating Climate Change

Above the still crystal-clear blue waters of Mexico’s Lake Bacalar lies one of the world’s largest formations of modern microbialites. Cenote Azul was discovered recently by a team of international researchers that includes UNC Charlotte’s Richard Allen White III, a computational and molecular virologist and assistant professor of bioinformatics and genomics in the College of Computing and Informatics.

Within this complex ecosystem is a collection of modern microbialites — a kind of “living rock” — that hold the key to unlocking clues to persistent unknowns about how life on Earth began and evolved, and contains the properties to conceivably mitigate the effects of climate change.

