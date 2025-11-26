Rotaract Expands In Central Piedmont At Levine Campus

Rotaract is growing at Central Piedmont, and the Levine Campus is the newest home for this student-led organization. Students interested in leadership, service, and community engagement are invited to learn more.

Rotaract is a service organization for young adults, typically ages 18-30, that is sponsored by Rotary International. It provides opportunities for members to develop leadership skills through community and international service projects, network with community leaders, and enhance professional skills. Rotaract focuses on “Self Development Through Fellowship & Service,” with activities ranging from improving the local environment to international service projects and social and professional development.

Interest meeting details:

Date: Thu., Dec. 4

Time : 2 p.m.–4 p.m.

2 p.m.–4 p.m. Location: Levine Campus, Room 2306

Why join Rotaract?

Build leadership skills and take on leadership roles

Participate in meaningful community service projects

Connect with service-oriented peers on field trips and activities

Your advocacy made this expansion possible. Join the interest meeting to show your support and help shape the future of Rotaract at Levine Campus.

