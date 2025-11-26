Kenitra Horsley And Brad Moore Offer Insights Into The Elon/Queens Merger

The early months of the merger planning process between Elon University and Queens University of Charlotte required long hours and deep analysis by administrative leaders from two institutions aligned in values and mission.

For the administrators who are assessing the facilities and technology of both campuses, that work has also forged new friendships since September’s announcement of the intended merger. What began as a daunting assignment quickly became an opportunity for Brad Moore and Kenitra Horsley to learn from one another and imagine what a combined institution might offer its students.

Both leaders describe the sprint team as a place where intense work has produced genuine connections. They’ve spent weeks comparing systems, walking campuses, studying student needs, and exploring the physical and technological foundations that define their respective universities.

In the process, Moore – Elon University’s associate vice president for facilities and chief facilities officer – and Horsley – chief of staff and chief information officer at Queens – developed not only professional insight but a shared sense of possibility.

As the members of both boards of trustees continue to review the terms of the definitive merger agreement, which is expected to be finalized before the end of the calendar year, a recent conversation with Moore and Horsley offers a look at what it means to merge two complex organizations and how collaboration can spark both practical solutions and a new vision for what the future could hold.

Can you share very briefly your responsibilities with the sprint team and what you’ve discovered since September in this role?

Kenitra Horsley: We’ve been delving into the inventory of tools and technologies on both campuses to better understand our learning environments and overall campus landscapes. What I’ve discovered is that each institution uses many applications and technologies, which is very common in higher education. However, we’ve found very little overlap in the actual tools we use. Some of that may be due to scale, evaluation processes, or campus size, but the result is the same. We’ll need to look closely at each application to decide what’s the right and best fit for the merged institution.

Brad Moore: The other members of the sprint team have been focused on people — students, faculty, and staff — and on purpose: the transformation and education of students. Kenitra and I have been focused on place. That includes the physical campuses but also how the campuses operate, whether that’s technology, auxiliary services, campus safety and police, facilities, or grounds. We’ve learned that some things we do very similarly and some we do very differently. It’s been a good exercise to stop, pause, and look at what we do, why we do it that way, and whether there’s a better way.

Why are these discoveries valuable in the early stages of the merger?

KH: Our goal is to have a thriving merged institution. That means understanding our environments and how we enable teaching and learning. Our spaces, campus safety, technology, and auxiliary services are all support components that help the institution thrive and deliver programming. It’s important that we have clear sight lines on our environments and how we can advance them.

BM: I would say the same. Our missions are similar, and people thrive when their basic needs are met: shelter, food, security, and safety. When we provide that experience, students can focus on their studies and well-being. It’s important to figure out what’s working and what’s not. Through this process, we’ve seen things that are working well, things we can learn from each other, and things we can improve moving forward.

What might people not immediately recognize about the role of facilities and technology in the success of a university campus?

KH: Brad said it best. When people have the resources and environment to support them, they’re able to grow and do the exploration and transformation we want for our students.

BM: The campus fosters community and encourages enrollment. It’s a powerful tool for delivering the mission and vision of a university. At Elon, we often say we all work for admissions — and the campus is a key player. There are students at both institutions who say, “I chose Queens” or “I chose Elon” because of the beautiful campuses. This is not by chance. Leaders at both institutions have invested in the grounds and buildings, knowing the importance of the campus in enhancing the student experience.

KH: I’d echo that. In my role as interim VP for enrollment, I’m acutely aware that technology, dining, and campus services shape the very first impressions prospective students have. Their ability to connect easily, enjoy quality dining options, and experience a positive visual environment all directly influence both enrollment and retention.

Can you talk more about how campus systems are most visible when there’s a hiccup, but invisible when everything works as it should?

KH: Exactly. In the technology space, name recognition isn’t always a good thing—if people know your name, it could mean something isn’t working and they’ve had to call you more than once. The best technology supports the work without becoming the focus. As we merge the campuses, our focus is on ensuring the experience feels seamless to the entire community. It’s a job where success often goes unnoticed, because when everything works without disrupting your day, that’s the real win.

BM: That applies to facilities, too. You get calls when there are issues. Fortunately, we work with a campus community that also recognizes and appreciates the efforts to ensure that things work well.

What is the importance of the work you’re doing on the sprint teams for both campuses, independent of its impact on the merger process?

BM: It’s a great question. This is a good way to assess the work we’re doing. We’re all so busy that we’re constantly sprinting, both for the merger and in our daily jobs. Sometimes you have to stop and ask, “Am I going in the right direction?” This has helped us do that.

KH: The real benefit is understanding how space impacts the student experience and whether we’re maximizing our spaces to their optimal level. It’s unbiased discovery — having conversations and sharing things we may not have talked about in a long time. You may have something in the back of your mind, but daily responsibilities prevent you from pausing to consider it.

BM: Being on Queens’ campus allows me to provide a third-party perspective on the campus. And the same is true when they visit our campus. That’s been helpful for identifying first impressions and the factors that drive enrollment and retention.

What’s one thing you’ve discovered about the other campus that’s an innovative solution or idea you hadn’t considered before?

KH: The one innovative solution that impressed me is the solar flower outside Elon’s engineering space. It was born out of a student project — creativity and exploration that produced a real solution. It’s impactful for sustainability, and it made me think more intentionally about sustainability in the context of facilities. Working alongside Brad has helped me look at these elements more holistically, considering not only what we can bring but what our students can create through their work.

BM: There’s a lot I’ve learned working with Kenitra and the sprint team. Queens has strong connections to Uptown Charlotte and the businesses there. Their campus is different from ours. It’s more landlocked and compressed. They think about expansion upwards, where we have space to grow outward. Comparing those approaches has been interesting and beneficial for both institutions.

One final question to help the community understand who you are on a personal level: Do you have a favorite Thanksgiving tradition as we head into the holiday season?

KH: For me, it’s cooking and baking. My husband loves to fry turkeys, and I love to bake. For Thanksgiving, we make cakes and fry turkeys for friends and our church family. Leading up to Thanksgiving, we’ve fried as many as 5-6 turkeys and an equal number of cakes. It’s always fun.

BM: I don’t know that we have a particular tradition, but I love this season—the gathering of families, making memories, pausing, reflecting, and being thankful for our blessings. The food is great, and trying new recipes is fun, but it’s really a time to stop, reflect, and make memories with your family.

