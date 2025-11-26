Women’s And Men’s Choruses At Charlotte Dec. 2

Tue, Dec 02, 2025 | 7:30pm

Robinson Hall, Anne R. Belk Theater

9027 Mary Alexander Road, Charlotte, NC 28223

The UNC Charlotte Department of Music presents the Women’s Chorus in concert. Following their performance, the Men’s Chorus will perform at 8:30 p.m.

Buy tickets here. Tickets are $8. CoAA Faculty and staff and CoAA students are eligible for free tickets to this performance. Please log into your Niner account in the ticketing system to redeem.

Check out the digital programs here.

MORE >>>