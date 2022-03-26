Students Lead Racial Healing Circle At Central Piedmont
The Central Piedmont fellows of the Charlotte Racial Justice Consortium are holding the first ever student-led Racial Healing Circle at Central Piedmont. The purpose of Racial Healing Circles is to introduce and practice a process that embraces our common humanity, encourages us to work from a place of mutual love and respect, learning to see ourselves in one another, and approaching difficult issues of race through the lens of empathy rather than the lens of sympathy.