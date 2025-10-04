The Spirit Of Niner Nation Week Manifests At Charlotte Oct. 12-19

Niner Nation Week: Homecoming is an action-packed week filled with events and gatherings, culminating with Homecoming Weekend. This annual celebration brings together students, alumni, faculty, staff, families and the Charlotte region to display their Niner pride and celebrate the vibrant campus community.

Throughout the week UNC Charlotte hosts an incredible lineup of activities including community service projects, social events and countless opportunities to showcase Niner spirit. The pinnacle of Niner Nation Week, Homecoming Weekend, is when the campus community comes together to honor the traditions and history of UNC Charlotte, including recognizing the Niner 9 and awarding the prestigious Golden Niner title to the student who truly exemplifies the spirit of Niner Nation.

During Homecoming, campus transforms into a sea of green, white and gold as 49ers proudly sport their Niner gear. From the thrilling Homecoming football game to the parties, socials and alumni gatherings, the atmosphere is charged with excitement and nostalgia. Niner Nation Week: Homecoming is not just a celebration of the past, but a joyous testament to a bright future.

Campus will come alive, Oct. 12-19, for Niner Nation Week: Homecoming 2025 with traditions, spirit and plenty of green and gold. From brunches and awards lunches, to socials and game day traditions, here’s how you can join in the fun and connect with colleagues.

