Access Central Piedmont’s Literature Magazine “The Hammer” Online

The 2025 issue of The Hammer, Central Piedmont Community College’s official arts and literature magazine since 2017, is now available online. The latest edition, along with past issues, can be read through the Central Piedmont Archives’ Digital Collections.

Coming soon:

Submissions for the 2026 issue will be opening shortly. Students interested in sharing original poetry, prose, photography, or artwork are encouraged to participate.

Questions?

Email: thehammer@cpcc.edu