Connect With 4 Year Schools In October Through Central Piedmont’s Transfer Tuesdays

Thinking about continuing your education after Central Piedmont Community College? Transfer Tuesdays are your chance to connect directly with four-year schools.

What to expect:

Meet with admissions representatives from colleges and universities

Learn about transfer requirements, academic programs, and the application process

Get answers to your questions—no registration required

Note: Not every campus hosts Transfer Tuesdays each week. Check the full schedule to see when and where your preferred schools will be visiting.

