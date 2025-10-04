Connect With 4 Year Schools In October Through Central Piedmont’s Transfer Tuesdays
Thinking about continuing your education after Central Piedmont Community College? Transfer Tuesdays are your chance to connect directly with four-year schools.
What to expect:
- Meet with admissions representatives from colleges and universities
- Learn about transfer requirements, academic programs, and the application process
- Get answers to your questions—no registration required
Note: Not every campus hosts Transfer Tuesdays each week. Check the full schedule to see when and where your preferred schools will be visiting.