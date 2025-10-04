Friday, October 3, 2025
Connect With 4 Year Schools In October Through Central Piedmont’s Transfer Tuesdays

Thinking about continuing your education after Central Piedmont Community College? Transfer Tuesdays are your chance to connect directly with four-year schools. 

What to expect: 

  • Meet with admissions representatives from colleges and universities 
  • Learn about transfer requirements, academic programs, and the application process 
  • Get answers to your questions—no registration required 

Note: Not every campus hosts Transfer Tuesdays each week. Check the full schedule to see when and where your preferred schools will be visiting. 

