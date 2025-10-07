JCSU Expands Its African Partnerships With Visit From Eugene Okyere-Kwakye

Johnson C. Smith University was honored to welcome Prof. Eugene Okyere-Kwakye, Ph.D., Dean of the School of Business at Koforidua Technical University in Ghana.

Prof. Okyere-Kwakye, who is in the U.S. to attend the ACBSP Region 5 Conference in Lincoln, Nebraska, made an impromptu stop at JCSU to reconnect and continue the meaningful conversations initiated during the University’s summer delegation to Accra and Kumasi.

This visit—led by Dr. Alphonso O. Ogbuehi, Dean of JCSU’s College of Business and Professional Studies—builds on the University’s commitment to expanding global partnerships across Africa.

During his time on campus, Dean Okyere-Kwakye met with President Valerie Kinloch, PhD and toured our historic campus, strengthening ties between JCSU and Koforidua Technical University.

