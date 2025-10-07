Theater Arts Day At Charlotte For High School Students And Teachers
Wednesday October 8
Robinson Hall Belk Theatre
The UNC Charlotte Department of Theatre invites high school theatre students and teachers to attend a special day of workshops and fun during Theatre Arts Day. The day will provide students with opportunities to take workshops, meet faculty members and current students, and find out more about careers and community practice in theatre.
Theatre Arts Day schedule
8:00 a.m. | Optional morning tour (please pre-register)
9:15–9:30 a.m. | Arrival & Check-in at Robinson Hall Belk Theatre Lobby
9:30–10:00 a.m. | Orientation in Belk Theatre
10:15–11:15 a.m. | Workshop Session #1
11:30–12:30 p.m. | Workshop Session #2
12:30–1:30 p.m. | Lunch or depart
1:40 p.m. | Optional afternoon tour (please pre-register)
2:30 p.m. | Departure
As the date of the event gets closer, information about parking, buses, study guides, and teacher packets related to continuing education, will be sent.
Choose between a variety of workshops
Theatre Arts Day allows students interested in theatre the opportunity to take workshops taught by faculty in the department. Choose between two of the following workshops to attend:
- Fun with Dialects
- Acting through Song
- Physical Theatre/Circus Workshop
- Costume Renderings as Commercial Tool
- LEDs in Costumes
- Lighting Design Basics
- Soundscape Creation
- Introduction to Scenic Carpentry
- Shakespeare Insults
- Let’s Makeup (Stage Makeup)
- Overcoming Roadblocks in Acting
Faculty and staff always welcome the opportunity to get to know prospective students and their families. If you cannot attend the given date, please contact Chair of Theatre David Janowiak for alternative options.