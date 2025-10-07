Theater Arts Day At Charlotte For High School Students And Teachers

Wednesday October 8

Robinson Hall Belk Theatre

The UNC Charlotte Department of Theatre invites high school theatre students and teachers to attend a special day of workshops and fun during Theatre Arts Day. The day will provide students with opportunities to take workshops, meet faculty members and current students, and find out more about careers and community practice in theatre.

Theatre Arts Day schedule

8:00 a.m. | Optional morning tour (please pre-register)

9:15–9:30 a.m. | Arrival & Check-in at Robinson Hall Belk Theatre Lobby

9:30–10:00 a.m. | Orientation in Belk Theatre

10:15–11:15 a.m. | Workshop Session #1

11:30–12:30 p.m. | Workshop Session #2

12:30–1:30 p.m. | Lunch or depart

1:40 p.m. | Optional afternoon tour (please pre-register)

2:30 p.m. | Departure

As the date of the event gets closer, information about parking, buses, study guides, and teacher packets related to continuing education, will be sent.

Choose between a variety of workshops

Theatre Arts Day allows students interested in theatre the opportunity to take workshops taught by faculty in the department. Choose between two of the following workshops to attend:

Fun with Dialects

Acting through Song

Physical Theatre/Circus Workshop

Costume Renderings as Commercial Tool

LEDs in Costumes

Lighting Design Basics

Soundscape Creation

Introduction to Scenic Carpentry

Shakespeare Insults

Let’s Makeup (Stage Makeup)

Overcoming Roadblocks in Acting

Faculty and staff always welcome the opportunity to get to know prospective students and their families. If you cannot attend the given date, please contact Chair of Theatre David Janowiak for alternative options.

MORE >>>