Charlotte Ace Annika Thompson Earns Volleyball Player Of The Week Award

Charlotte Volleyball’s Annika Thompson has been named the American Conference’s Defensive Player of the Week after helping guide Charlotte to a pair of conference wins last week. Kristen Birmingham also earned Honorable Mention recognition.

Charlotte won their third American Conference match, and 11th win in their last 12 games, with a four-set victory over the Tulane Green Wave. On Wednesday, Charlotte picked up a four-set win against state rival East Carolina. The Niners will enter the week with a 12-4 overall record.

ANNIKA THOMPSON

This week’s recognition marks the third time this season in which Thompson has been the Defensive Player of the Week honor. In two matches this week, Thompson averaged 6.88 digs per set with a career-high of 29 digs in the win over Tulane. She finished the week with zero errors on 64 total receptions. Against East Carolina, Thompson totaled 26 digs. Her 5.22 digs per set ranks ninth in the NCAA and leads the American.

KRISTEN BIRMINGHAM

Birmingham has been on the conference’s players of the week list four times this season, with three of them as honorable mention and earning Offensive Player of the Week honors on September 8th. Birmingham notched two double doubles this week, totaling 32 kills and 29 digs in the two wins, averaging 4.88 points per set. Nationally, her 254 kills on the season is 17th best in the NCAA and leads the American.

NEXT UP

Charlotte returns to action on Friday (Oct. 10) when they play host to the Florida Atlantic Owls. First serve is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. on ESPN+.

