“To the Beat Y’all” Hip Hop Symposium At Charlotte
- Fri, Oct 17, 2025 | 5pm to 11pm
- Sat, Oct 18, 2025 | 9am to 3:30pm
- Sat, Oct 18, 2025 | 8pm to 10pm
- Sun, Oct 19, 2025 | 9:30am to 5:15pm
9027 Mary Alexander Road, Charlotte, NC 28223
Open to all, this 3-day symposium is designed to create a dynamic platform for dialogue, collaboration, and education, address essential questions about Hip Hop’s role as a catalyst for social change and empowerment. Through thought-provoking discussions, electrifying performances, and interactive sessions, the event explores the transformative power of Hip Hop music and dance in shaping culture, identity, and activism. By bringing together artists, educators, scholars, and community members, the symposium fosters a deeper understanding of how Hip Hop challenges societal norms, inspires change, and amplifies voices that drive innovation, justice, and community engagement.
“To the Beat Y’all” is produced and directed by Assistant Professor of Dance Ashley L. Tate.
The conference schedule will include:
- Research Presentations addressing Hip Hop, identity, and activism
- Panels and Discussions with leading artists, educators, and scholars
- Networking opportunities with community members and professionals
- Live Performances and Dance Movement Classes from local and national talent
- Interactive Workshops in education and creative practce
- Freestyle Dance Battle
Keynote Speaker: Manny Faces https://www.mannyfaces.com
Friday, October 17th: Movement and Rhythm (Evening Kickoff)
Location: Robinson Hall
- 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM – Registration and Welcome Mixer
- 6:00 PM – 8:45 PM – Dance Workshops
- 9:00 PM – 11:00 PM – Hip Hop and Freestyle Dance Battle
Saturday, October 18th: Culture, Industry, & Celebration
Location: The Dubois Center at UNC Charlotte Center City- 320 9th Street
- 9:00 AM – 9:30 AM – Registration + Morning Coffee and Conversation
- 9:30 AM – 3:30 PM – Presentations, Art Exhibit, Panel Discussion
Location: Robinson Hall
- 8:00 PM – 10:00 PM – Concert
Sunday, October 19th: Impact and Innovation
Location: Robinson Hall
- 9:30 AM – 5:15 PM – Workshops and Panel Discussions