“To the Beat Y’all” Hip Hop Symposium At Charlotte

Fri, Oct 17, 2025 | 5pm to 11pm

Sat, Oct 18, 2025 | 9am to 3:30pm

Sat, Oct 18, 2025 | 8pm to 10pm

Sun, Oct 19, 2025 | 9:30am to 5:15pm

Robinson Hall

9027 Mary Alexander Road, Charlotte, NC 28223

Open to all, this 3-day symposium is designed to create a dynamic platform for dialogue, collaboration, and education, address essential questions about Hip Hop’s role as a catalyst for social change and empowerment. Through thought-provoking discussions, electrifying performances, and interactive sessions, the event explores the transformative power of Hip Hop music and dance in shaping culture, identity, and activism. By bringing together artists, educators, scholars, and community members, the symposium fosters a deeper understanding of how Hip Hop challenges societal norms, inspires change, and amplifies voices that drive innovation, justice, and community engagement.

“To the Beat Y’all” is produced and directed by Assistant Professor of Dance Ashley L. Tate.



The conference schedule will include:

Research Presentations addressing Hip Hop, identity, and activism

Panels and Discussions with leading artists, educators, and scholars

Networking opportunities with community members and professionals

Live Performances and Dance Movement Classes from local and national talent

Interactive Workshops in education and creative practce

Freestyle Dance Battle

Keynote Speaker: Manny Faces https://www.mannyfaces.com

Friday, October 17th: Movement and Rhythm (Evening Kickoff)

Location: Robinson Hall

5:00 PM – 6:00 PM – Registration and Welcome Mixer

6:00 PM – 8:45 PM – Dance Workshops

9:00 PM – 11:00 PM – Hip Hop and Freestyle Dance Battle

Saturday, October 18th: Culture, Industry, & Celebration

Location: The Dubois Center at UNC Charlotte Center City- 320 9th Street

9:00 AM – 9:30 AM – Registration + Morning Coffee and Conversation

9:30 AM – 3:30 PM – Presentations, Art Exhibit, Panel Discussion

Location: Robinson Hall

8:00 PM – 10:00 PM – Concert



Sunday, October 19th: Impact and Innovation

Location: Robinson Hall

9:30 AM – 5:15 PM – Workshops and Panel Discussions

Click this link to register.

MORE >>>