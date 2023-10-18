Town Of Matthews Recognizes Central Piedmont’s 60th Anniversary

The Town of Matthews recently officially recognized Central Piedmont Community College in honor of the college’s 60th anniversary. On Sept.18, the college marked 60 years since it first opened its doors to students and began its work of service to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg community.

The proclamation, signed by Matthews Mayor John Higdon, commends the college for providing “a robust education to students in a variety of programs, providing personalized and flexible learning that fits what, when, and how individuals choose to learn.” Further, the proclamation states that Central Piedmont provides “higher education opportunities, occupational programs, community education, workforce, and economic development opportunities that add to the area economy and address crucial workforce needs, empowering students with essential skills for future success.”

Central Piedmont’s Levine Campus opened in 1998 and is located in Matthews and is the college’s second-largest campus. Central Piedmont has provided educational opportunities since 1963 the North Carolina General Assembly passed the historic state community college bill. Opening as a fully integrated institution, the college combined the Central Industrial Education Center programs on Elizabeth Avenue and Mecklenburg College on Beatties Ford Road.

Today, with six campuses and two centers, Central Piedmont offers nearly 300 degree, diploma, and certificate programs, plus an array of non-credit offerings. Central Piedmont enrolls approximately 43,600 students annually in for-credit programs, continuing education, and basic skills courses, making it one of the largest colleges in the Carolinas. Over the years, over 100,000 individuals have earned credentials at Central Piedmont.

Over the next year, college advertising and printed materials will include an anniversary call out, “60 years of serving our community.”

Read the full proclamation.

MORE >>>