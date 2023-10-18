Charlotte Wind Ensemble & Symphonic Band Oct 18 At Anne R Belk Theater

The UNC Charlotte Department of Music presents the UNC Charlotte Symphonic Band, under the direction of Dr Brian Taylor, and the Wind Ensemble, under the direction of Dr. Hunter Kopczynski.

October 18, 2023 – 7:30 PM

Anne R. Belk Theater

Tickets are $8 for the general public. CoAA Faculty and staff and CoAA students are eligible for free tickets to this performance. Please log into your Niner account in the ticketing system to redeem.

PROGRAM

SYMPHONIC BAND

Einstein on 6th Street – Daniel Montoya, Jr. (1978)

Pathways – Danielle Fisher (b. 1986)

Ghost Apparatus – David Biedenbender (b. 1984)

The Bells of Sagrada Familia – Satoshi Yagisawa (b. 1975)

Intermission

WIND ENSEMBLE

Astrarium – Peter Van Zandt Lane (b. 1985)

does it stretch out its roots – Danielle Fisher (b. 1986), Tyler Austin (b. 1990)

Aurora Awakes – John Mackey (b. 1973)

Fairest of the Fair – John Philip Sousa (1854-1932)

In Living Color – Katahj Copley (b. 1998)

